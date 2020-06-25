Nollywood ‘Bad Boy’, McMorris Ndubueze Is Unrecognisable in These Photos

New photos of a Nollywood star, McMorris Ndubueze has left many people totally shocked.

Ndubueze acted along side Jim Iyke, Desmond Elliot and Ramsey Noah and were known to be the Bad Boys of Nollywood in the 2000s.

These lot acted tons of movies and went on to win the hearts of many Nigerians both home and abroad.

Today we found McMorris Ndubueze who has been out of the entertainment scene for such a while, he is known for being a ‘bad boy’ and a heart breaker in most of his movies.

His recent photos shows Ndubueze that is all grown and totally unrecognizable.

