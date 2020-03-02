NOC salutes athletes, federations

Agency Reporter

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel has described the players and board members of the Table Tennis and Taekwondo Federation (NTTF) as national heroes for their determination, doggedness and zeal to hoist Nigeria’s flag at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to Gumel, these gladiators are the true heroes and they deserve commendation for qualifying for the games when all hope seemed lost.

“In similar vein, I want to commend all the athletes especially Segun Toriola who captained Team Nigeria to the last African Games in Morroco. It’s painful he couldn’t qualify for his eighth Games. Please don’t see this as a setback but as a stepping stone to greater achievements in future.

“On behalf of the board of the NOC, I congratulate you all and assure you of our maximum support as we continue in our preparation for the summer games,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member,” he added.

Elizabeth Anyanacho, a 20 year old Taekwondo athlete is the first female to qualify in 16 years since Athens 2004 while in Table Tennis Olufunke Oshonaike wrote her name in history books as the first African female athlete to qualify for seven Olympic Games after winning all her matches to pick slot to Japan in Tunis.

Also, the duo of Offiong Edem and Olajide Omotayo joined the train to Tokyo.

However, a recurring thigh injury dealt a blow on the qualification of Africa’s highest ranked player in the world, Aruna Quadri but this development means he will secure his spot through the world ranking, being the only player in the top 20 that is yet to pick a slot in Tokyo.

