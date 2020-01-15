NOA makes case for made in Nigeria products

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called for partnership with private sector towards promoting made in Nigeria products.

Nigeria is said to have high taste for imported goods which is said to be responsible for the country’s huge import bill running into hundreds of millions of dollars monthly.

A recent data by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that from 2016 to the first half of 2019, Nigeria spent N54.51 trillion importing manufactured goods, mostly food, and agricultural goods. Within the period, agricultural goods import cost N38.24 billion, while manufactured goods import took 19.51billion.

Though no data on the current import bill, this figure is, however, expected to have reduced drastically by the end of last year, especially with the ban on rice importation and other commodities.

Recently, the current administration reeled out policies and programmes to encourage local consumption of goods and services.

On the need for the partnership, the Director General of the agency, Garba Abari said the agency had made efforts at reaching out to the organised private sector to have a buy-in-Nigeria of some of its advocacy and sensitization programmes.

He said: “How do you partner the agency to take to higher levels sensitisation and advocacy on the significance of buy made in Nigeria goods. Because general citizens complain that the imported goods tends to be cheaper while locally produced goods are higher in cost as a result of so many reasons. High premium in insurance, poor infrastructure, transportation, poor energy infrastructure and these have all added up to production cost and as a result the end price of locally produced goods tends to be higher compared to imported goods.

