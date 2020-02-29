No unbeaten for Liverpool and others we learnt in EPL today

By Temidayo Mustapha

Palace win derby to leave Brighton in relegation trouble

Jordan Ayew’s late goal helped Crystal Palace claim a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, leaving the hosts without a victory in eight Premier League matches this year.

Palace up to 12th in the table on 36 points while Brighton sit four points above the relegation zone having failed to secure a win since beating Bournemouth on Dec. 28.

Marcos Alonso grabs double but Chelsea drop points at Bournemouth

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso scored twice to rescue a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea stay in fourth position on 45 points, while Bournemouth are still hovering above the drop zone on 27 points, two ahead of 17th-placed Aston Villa

Chelsea opened the scoring after 33 minutes. Olivier Giroud flicked on Reece James’ cross onto the crossbar and Alonso reacted quickest to score.

Jolted into all-out attack, Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi had a goal ruled out for offside moments after coming on, but they continued to bombard the Bournemouth box with set-pieces and crosses.

Newcastle United’s barren run continues against stubborn Burnley

Newcastle United’s barren run of form continued when they largely dominated but still ended up being held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley in a sterile Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s United have now won just once in their last 10 league matches after running into a stubborn Burnley side, who are enjoying their best season in the Premier League era as they moved up to ninth place.

The impressive Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and the returning Jonjo Shelvey all had decent chances blocked by committed Burnley defending in a disappointing goalless first half.

West Ham boost survival hopes with 3-1 win over Southampton

West Ham United produced an excellent performance to beat Southampton 3-1 and climb out of the Premier League relegation zone as they ended an eight-match winless streak in all competitions.

The result lifted West Ham two places up to 16th on 27 points from 28 games, one more than Bournemouth and Aston Villa, with the latter having a game in hand as they meet Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Antonio put the game beyond Southampton’s reach when he steered the ball past McCarthy after another superb assist by Fornals, who released the midfielder with a defence-splitting pass through the middle.

Liverpool’s unbeaten league run ends with shock loss at Watford

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a stunning end after losing 3-0 to relegation threatened Watford on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr bagged a brace and Troy Deeney scored in the second half to end Liverpool’s hopes of matching Arsenal’s unbeaten campaign in 2004.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also missed out on the chance to set a new English top flight winning record and stayed level with Manchester City on 18 consecutive victories.

Liverpool remain top of the league and Watford climb outside of the relegation places.

