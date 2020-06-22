No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free – NCDC DG

A file photo of the NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says no state in the country is free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this on Monday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The comment comes even as the NCDC is yet to officially report a case in Cross River state, as of Monday afternoon.

Mr. Ihekweazu was responding to a question about states who were discharging patients and declaring themselves COVID-19 free.

“No state, no single state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free, not one,” Mr Ihekweazu said. “No country in the world is COVID-19 free. Even New Zealand, that is an island state is still having new cases after a period of not having any.”

He continued: “We can’t separate ourselves from the rest of the country. We live in a context, viruses spread, it’s the nature of them, so right now no state is COVID-19 free. That’s why we have to keep doing this work that we are doing, testing people, finding out if they have it.”

