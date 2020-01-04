No Quick Fixes For Tottenham In Transfer Window (Morinho)

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham will be “ intelligent ” in the January transfer window and there will be no quick fixes at the Premier League club .

Mourinho has repeatedly said that he will not be overhauling his squad this month and that any business could be dependent on players leaving .

One player who appears to be on his way out of the club is midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose contact expires in June , but it is not certain he will depart this month .

Mourinho , whose side have stumbled in recent weeks , walked into the club with his eyes wide open and said he was on the same page as chairman Daniel Levy.

“ That was very clear for me and is very important for me to understand that before I came , ” said the Portuguese boss , who took over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in November .

“ This is our first transfer window , not the last , ” he added. “ We are going to have one in the summer, we are going to have one in 2021 January , we are going to have another one in the summer of 2021 .

“ We are going to have to try to be intelligent and we have to try to make the right decisions, not just for now, but for the development of a cycle . ”

Spurs are struggling for numbers ahead of Sunday ’ s FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough.

Harry Kane , Tanguy Ndombele , Ben Davies , Danny Rose and Hugo Lloris are all injured and many players have played three games over the Christmas period .

Mourinho said he was likely to call on youth at the Riverside but emphasised that such a move did not mean the FA Cup was not important for the eight -time winners .

“ Everybody ’ s going to be involved , ” he said . “ If you go to our squad and no Rose , no Davies , no Lloris , no Kane. I don ’ t know if Eric Dier will be ready but he is still to come back .

“ When you say no , no , no , no , no you have to say ( Oliver ) Skipp , ( Japhet) Tanganga , ( Troy) Parrott , the young boys in . ”

Source:- Afp

