No Nigerian Infected with Coronavirus ~ Chinese Govt

As the Coronavirus spread to 28 countries with case fatality rate placed at 2.2 per cent and transmissibility rate at 1.5 to 2.4 per cent, the Chinese government has clarified that no Nigerian in the Wuhan Province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, is affected by the deadly virus that has ravaged the country.

The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian, while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also revealed that a total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection has climbed to 17, 205, with 21, 558 people suspected to be infected.

This is coming as the Chinese Armed Forces have been deployed in to lead interventions in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has however, disclosed that isolation facilities for Coronavirus would be sited in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven states across the country.

The ambassador stressed that there were 60 Nigerians in Wuhan north and none of them is infected with the virus.

He lamented that some countries have overreacted by denying Chinese visas to their country, saying it is not the best way to tackle the epidemic.

He said: “As of 7.00 a.m, Abuja time today (yesterday) the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection climbed to 17,205 and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland, according to China’s National Health Commission.

