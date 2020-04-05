No licence issued for 5G technology – Pantami

From Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared that no licence has been issued for the deployment of 5G technology in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Pantami said “The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria.

“Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator, I would like to clarify as follows:

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G;

“No license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country;

“A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria;

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; and

“The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.”

The Minister emphasized that President Muhammadu Buhari, placed a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians.

He added that the desire of the administration for technological advancement would never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.

“Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public,” Pantami said.