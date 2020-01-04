No Audio Money as Davido fulfilled his concert promise by giving the guy, and the girl their 1 Million Naira Cash.

As he always claims to be “A Talk & Do Man”, Davido as yet again proves himself to be a true man of his word.

We can all recall how he promised a Convenat male student and Afe Babalola female student 1 Million Naira each during his “A Good Time” concert at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

Na so them these ones become Millionaire Ooo! God When!

OBO! We rise be lifting others!

The post NO AUDIO!!! Davido Gave Fans He Promised On His Concert 1 Million Naira Cash (Photo) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

