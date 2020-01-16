Nnamdi Kanu backs Amotekun

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, pledged maximum support to the Operation Amotekun regional security outfit of the South-West geopolitical zone.

He said the outfit had come to stay regardless of the federal government stance on it.

The federal government had declared the security outfit illegal, saying it was not backed by any known law in the land.

But the IPOB leader in a Live Broadcast, hailed the initiators of the outfit, describing the arrangement as laudable.

He assured the readiness of his movement to provide necessary manpower to the outfit.

The statement reads in part: “The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

“Regardless of the history of politics of that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our we have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoleye Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Amotekun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to ensure this expansionism is stopped.

“We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary.

Kanu further vowed to ensure nothing untoward happened to the outfit.

He added: “IPOB will back Amotekun Security Outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them” .

