NL PREDICT!!! The 3 Winners Of The “Tottenham vs Liverpool” First Goal Scorer Has Been Paid (See Proof)

Hello Everyone,

Thank you all for participating in the NL Predict – we appreciate it.

A few days ago, Tottenham takes on Liverpool and the match ended 1 – 0 in favor of Liverpool – Watch the Goals Highlights Here

THE TASK

Well, before the Match, we asked Football lovers on Naijaloaded to Predict who they think would score the first goal of the match and we received over 600 Entries.

Click Here To See

THE WINNERS

Immediately after the Match, we checked through the comments and 3 Winners emerged as they predicted that Firmino will be the First Goal Scorer of the Match.

Well, we just rewarded the Winners listed below and below are the Payment confirmations.

1. Idowu Adetutu

2. Balogun Abdullateef

3. Popoola Taofeek

A big congrats to the winner

Stay tuned for more Giveaways.

Thank you!

HOW TO KNOW WHEN WE POST A NEW GIVEAWAY

Do you want to be the first to know when we post a new Giveaway?

Being among the first commenters gives you an edge – take note.

Instead of Refreshing our website endlessly to know when we post a giveaway, why not join us on Twitter or Telegram Channel so you can be notified instantly when we post a new giveaway.

We always post on our Social media once we announce the Winner.

This way, you will be among the first people to know about a new Giveaway plus you won’t miss any of our updates.

