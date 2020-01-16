NL PREDICT!! Liverpool vs Man United on Sunday, @ 5:30pm (PREDICT & WIN)

Hello Guys,

One of the most anticipated matches of the season will take place this weekend when Liverpool and Man United clash in the Premier League.

Liverpool will battle Man United on Sunday, 19th January 2020 @ 5:30pm (Nigerian Time)

Jurgen Klopp’s team are still unbeaten this season and will want all 3 points to extend their dominance at the top of the league against, arguably, their most bitter rival in English football.

Man United have top 4 aspirations of their own, so 3 points will be vital for them, and will they become the first team to beat Liverpool this season in the league?

We really can’t wait for this match as we are expecting goals and fast football

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will speak to the press today on team news and we will update everyone…

Possible starting players

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Man United

Solskjaer will speak to the press today on team news and we will update everyone

Possible starting players

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Pereira, Greenwood; Martial

TASKS OF THE DAY

Now, over to you

What Do You Think Will Be The Final Score Of The Match?

Who knows? You might just be one of our lucky winners.

Let’s hear from you all.

Drop your comment.

NL PREDICT INFO/RULES

Kindly follow the simple instruction outlined below when predicting in order not to be disqualified.

1. Predict just once (Multiple entries leads to disqualification)

If your name is found twice with different comments, your prediction will be disqualified. So, think carefully before choosing the player you think would score first.

2. Drop your prediction exactly like this.

Example:- Liverpool 2 – 0 Man United

3. Use Your Full Name

When commenting, kindly use your name as it appears on your ID Card & Bank Account.

Winners will be announced on Naijaloaded with details of how to claim your Winnings.

If the Name you used on Naijaloaded is different from that on your ID Card or Bank Account, you won’t be paid.

Example:- Usman Adekunle Chijioke

HOW TO KNOW WHEN WE ANNOUNCE THE WINNER

The winners of this Prediction will be posted a few hours after the Match ends.

Do you want us to notify you immediately we post the Winner(s) of this Giveaway?

Instead of Refreshing our website endlessly to know if we’ve posted the Winner or not, why not join us on Telegram Channel or Twitter so we can carry you along.

We always post on our Social media once we announce the Winner.

We wish you good luck

