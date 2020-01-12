2020 is definitely going to be a long year with a mixture of both great and wack songs, and here we have one from the former.

The talented musical genius, Cobhams Asuquo collaborates with the vocal queen, Simi on this track titled ‘We Plenti’ and we think is the best song so far this year.

Listen to” We Plenti” below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cobhams-Asuquo-x-Simi-We-Plenti.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

OUR REVIEW

Whenever you see a Cobhams Asuquo‘s song, be assured you about to listen to some quality music and this new one “We Plenti” is not different.

Cobhams wasn’t alone on this song as he featured talented singer, Simi, Now with Cobhams and Simi on a track, we need not tell stories, this is a complete package of good music.

The 197bpm instrumental begins with a soulful piano melody, Vocals from Cobhams and simple African drums. The instrumental is a fusion of African and soul music. The vocal delivery, lyrics, and organization are impressive.

As good as the song sounds, it has no element of surprise as it is the same sound we hear from Cobhams, Simi and Adekunle Gold.

OUR RATINGS

Overall, we will rate the song 7/10 ★★★★★★★★☆☆

So Guys

On A Scale Of 0-10, How Will You Rate This Song?

Drop your comments…

The post NL MUSIC REVIEW!!! Cobhams Ft. Simi’s “We Plenti” Is The Best Song So Far In 2020 – DO YOU AGREE? appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...