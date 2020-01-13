NL LIST!!! Top 10 Fade-Off Artistes That We Think Will Make A Comeback In 2020

“ People Rise, People Fall ” that’s just the quote.

In 2018 we experienced what many see as the “Major Comeback” in the Nigerian music industry after the Portharcourt first son “Duncan Mighty” sprouts back into the limelight and made an amazing year run.

2019 failed to see the comeback of any artistes rather it was filled with newbies taking over. So we thought 2020 will be different.

Below are the top 10 artists that we think might make a comeback in 2020 just like how Duncan Mighty did in 2018.

Let’s go

1. Rayce

Rayce Really Needs To Focus On The Music Race And Stay Consistent And Relevant.

You All Will Agree With Me That Rayce is One Talented Nigerian Artiste Who Drops Banging Tunes But Disappears After Few Months.

There’s Space For Rayce This Year If He Can Get His Team Right And Consistently Drop Songs And Videos Back To Back.

2. Korede Bello

Seeing the likes of Fireboy, Joeboy, and Rema popping with their emo-reflective songs, I wonder why Korede Bello didn’t bounce back in 2019.

The advent of “Shaku Shaku” and “Zanku” tempo sure sent Korede Bello packing from the musical limelight, Baba can’t cope

But now, the Industry compass has shown that we’ll be moving back to an Altè tempo and there Korede Bello can sure bounce back.

3. Ice Prince

The ‘Oleku’ rapper is a ‘big’ artist and he has done enough, with three albums and a long list of his singles shining in our recent pop history.

Although Ice Prince might have lost the relevancy. His name is still a household with value and fame.

With a sneak peek of Hip-Hop trying to make a comeback in 2019, if it happens, definitely Ice Prince is coming with it.

We all know from the time that Ice Prince didn’t grow this big in the industry through just raps but his ability to sing and rap as well.

4. Sean Tizzle

With songs like “Shole“, Perfect Gentleman” and his solid debut album “The Journey” which was the best album in 2014 Sean Tizzle was no doubt a hitmaker in his days.

His buzz dropped immensely in 2016 and since then he has struggled to make a comeback even though he has released songs like Lotto, Contagious, Gyal Dem but none of those songs made wave maybe as a result of bad management or the song doesn’t meet up the standard he started with.

With good management, Sean Tizzle can make that comeback in 2020 because we are back in the era of good music.

5. Cynthia Morgan (Madrina)

Take it or leave it, pop singer, Cynthia Morgan, has done herself a world of good in terms of staying true to the Dancehall and Reggae style of music.

Known for her controversial posts, song covers and reactions, Cynthia also takes time out to reply critics and trolls and that’s one of the things that can keep you buzzing every day as an artist.

The fact that she is now back on good term with her real self is a good sign that she can still make it back to the limelight.

6. Jhybo

We will just be running our mouths if we don’t believe Jhybo still has more than enough to make a comeback this year.

He has some part of Naira Marley‘s trait and a bit of Zlatan‘s ability to jump on trends.

We are in an era of Street dominance in the industry and those that are believed to have good slangs, socially active, and have self-confidence can do well for themselves if they are well positioned and our dear Jhybo has everything in place.

Watch out for Jhybo!

7. Solidstar

With 4 albums to his name already and hit tracks like “Skibo”, “Wait” “Omotena” “Nwa baby” and so much more Solidstar is one artiste we miss so much because of his uniqueness.

He recently released songs like Wicked, No Tension and Yarinya but those songs made zero waves and he looks like Solidstar stopped singing.

2020 is a year to go again as we believe Solidstar will make that comeback because he’s a star.

8. Skales

Skales Undoubtedly is Talented And Have What It Takes To Shine And Make Us Shake Body in 2020.

Skales Needs To Embrace Dynamism To Distinguish Himself in This Competitive Industry.

Just Maybe Wizkid Can Also Come Through For Young Skales By Doing A Good Song To Put Him Back On The Map.

9. Eva Aloridiah

With readiness and good management in place, rapper Eva Aloridiah has all it takes to be the female rapper that can break the male dominancy in that genre.

Good lyricism and energy are what made Eva stand out some years back, and she still has it, I’ve been conversant with the rapper Instagram page and I think 2020 is her year again.

#Eva2020.

10. Eedris Abdul Kareem

We believe the form is temporary and class is permanent. If Duncan Mighty can fly back in 2018, he can also in 2020.

The “Jaga Jaga” crooner has proven many times to be a musical freedom fighter with the good socio-conscious songs he dropped back then.

Coming back might seems partially impossible though, but 2020 is surely a year of “Freedom Fighting” song and Eedris Abdul Kareem will no doubt be an act to reckon with this year.

If Burna Boy can be racking streams with the “African Giant” flag raised high, then Eedris can sure be up to a level if he follows that path.

Yes! up there you have the 10 artists we think are coming back to limelight in 2020, even though is for some months, but we think they’re surely bouncing back this year.

So Guys

Which Of These Artistes Are You Looking Forward To His/Her Comeback?

Let’s hear from you

Drop your comments…

