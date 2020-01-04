by CatheriOkeefe

NL GIVEAWAY!! 2 People Will Win ₦5,000 Cash Today (Saturday, 4th Jan 2020)


NL Daily Giveaway – (Saturday, 4th Jan 2020)

2 people will get to win ₦2,500 cash prize each on Naijaloaded today.

 

 TASKS OF THE DAY 

We are picking 2 Winners today

Below are the posts, click on each one and drop your comments.

It’s going to be one winner per post and of course you can click on both to stand a good chance

1. Try This If You’re Sure Your Eyes Are Sharp 👇

EYE TEST!! How Many Kids Are Originally In This Picture? (I Can Bet 99% Won’t Get It)

2. Do You Agree With This? 👇

PSQUARE!! With Songs Like “Reason With Me” and “Audio Money” – Paul Is Truly The Talented One (DO YOU AGREE)

Your chance to win might be today – We know 😄

Good luck everyone 🙏

 

 GIVEAWAY INFO/RULES 

1. The best comments will win ₦5,000 cash tonight.

2. You must comment with your Real name as it appears on your Bank account.

3. The winner will be announced at 9:00 pm tonight.

4. Do not reply to anyone’s comment, drop yours freshly else your entry won’t be considered.

5. Do not write your Phone number or Bank details in your comment – instant disqualification.

 

 HOW TO KNOW WHEN WE ANNOUNCE THE WINNER 

Do you want us to notify you immediately we post the Winner(s) of this Giveaway?

Instead of Refreshing our website endlessly to know if we’ve posted the Winner or not, why not join us on Telegram Channel or Twitter so we can carry you along.

We always post on our Social media once we announce the Winner.

We wish you good luck 🙏

