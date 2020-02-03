Categories
NL GIVEAWAY!! 2 People Will Win ₦5,000 Cash Today (Monday, 3rd Feb 2020)

Hello Everyone,

Trust you’re good.

2 people will get to win ₦2,500 cash prize each on Naijaloaded today.

 

TASKS OF THE DAY

We are picking 2 Winners today

Below are the posts, click on each one and drop your comments.

It’s going to be one winner per post and of course, you can attempt the 2 to stand a good chance of winning.

1. Let Us Know 👇

 God Forbid, If Your Current Hustle Crashes, What’s Your Back Up Plan?

2. Tell Us 👇

Question of The Day!!! Guys ➺ PES or SEX – Which Can Keep You Indoor On Valentine Day?

Your chance to win might be today – We know 😄

Good luck everyone 🙏

 

GIVEAWAY INFO/RULES

1. The best comments will win ₦5,000 cash tonight.

2. You must comment with your Real name as it appears on your Bank account.

3. The winner will be announced at 9:00 pm tonight.

4. Do not reply to anyone’s comment, drop yours freshly else your entry won’t be considered.

5. Do not write your Phone number or Bank details in your comment – instant disqualification.

 

HOW TO KNOW WHEN WE ANNOUNCE THE WINNER

Do you want us to notify you immediately we post the Winner(s) of this Giveaway?

Instead of Refreshing our website endlessly to know if we’ve posted the Winner or not, why not join us on Telegram Channel or Twitter so we can carry you along.

We always post on our Social media once we announce the Winner.

Follow us on Twitter

Join our Telegram Channel

We wish you good luck 🙏

