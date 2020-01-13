2020 = No Joke Season!!!

With songs like Zlatan’s “Quilox” and Qdot’s “Jaiye” it seems the year has picked a direction musically, and it’s a “Club Banging” tempo.

Just like how 2018 was a “Shaku Shaku” year and 2019 was a mixture of “Zanku” and “Alte” tempo, 2020 is heading towards “Gbas Gbos” sound again.

If you’ve listened to Zlatan’s “Quilox” and Qdot’s “Jaiye” you will understand what am saying.

Qdot – Jaiye

After the success of his assisted “Parte Afta Parte” song with 2TBoyz, the Yorubadboi Music, frontline, Qdot teams up with 2TBoyz again for this boppy tune “Jaiye”

The percussions were heavy, the tempo was hard and this is a real party scatter song. Qdot well-aligned lyrics on the hard beat made this record exceptional.

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Qdot-%E2%80%93-Jaiye.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Zlatan – Quilox

Due to the trend back up this tune has it will surely see scattering the club for months to come.

Mansa Jabulani and Rexxie collabo on the production of “Quilox” has already made it a stellar record and little or no effort was needed from Zlatan to make it a club banging song.

Listen below:-

http://naijaloaded.store/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Zlatan-Quilox.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

So Guys

Between Qdot’s “Jaiye” vs Zlatan’s “Quilox” – Which Song Is A Better Club Banger?

Let’s hear from you

Drop your comments…

The post NL COMPARISON!!! Qdot’s “Jaiye” vs Zlatan’s “Quilox” – Which Song Is A Better Club Banger? appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...