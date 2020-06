A top newscaster with Africa Independent Television (AIT), Nkiruka Udom, has passed away.

Nkiruka died on Sunday night at a private hospital in Lagos after an unsuccessful surgery.

Until her demise, she was a major newscaster and entertainment correspondence with the popular Television Station.

Source:- Thestreetjournal

