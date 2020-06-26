Nketiah & Willock Ensure Arsenal Beat Southampton To Return To Winning Ways After Back-To-Back Defeat

Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock ensure Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 in the Premier League encounter at Saint Mary Stadium as Gunners return to winning ways after back-to-back defeat since the project restart.

Edward Nketiah’s strike in the 20th minute gave the visitors an early lead at St. Mary’s. And Joe Wilock secured the three points in the 87th minute after Jack Stephens was sent off.

Now on 43 points, the Gunners are one behind eighth-placed Sheffield United and eight off Chelsea for the final Champions League place.

The loss keeps Southampton in 14th place with 37 points, 10 ahead of the relegation zone.

source:- fcnaija

