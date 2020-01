The wife of the former governor of Imo State, Ebere Ihedioha has assured her husband of her support following the devastating ruling by the Supreme court which removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo state.

On Wednesday Ebere took to her social media page to share a photo of herself hugging her husband with the following assuring words:

“My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack”

She described Ihedioha as her love, partner and friend

