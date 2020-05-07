Categories
Niniola receives Grammy nod as composer and nominee

By Gbenga Bada

 

Singer Niniola has received a Grammy nod as a composer and nominee for her participation in Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

The 33-year-old singer got a certificate from the recording academy for her efforts on the album which was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The certificate reads, “The recording academy presents this certificate to Niniola Apata in recognition of your participation as a composer on the Grammy award-nominated recording, “The Lion King: The Gift (Beyonce). Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards 2019.”

The 27-track album which drew inspiration from Disney’s animation, ‘Lion King’ features several music artists from a wide range of regions across the universe and most importantly from Africa.

Also featured on the album are Burna Boy, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage, and Mr Eazi.

The album also has contributions from Jay-Z, Pharrell, Beyonce’s daughter; Blue Ivy Carter, Kendric Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Niniola.

 

