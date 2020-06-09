Niniola Debuts New Look As She Shaves Off All Of Her Hair

Nigerian sensational singer and Queen of Afro-House, Niniola has shocked fans with her latest hairstyle.

If you’ve been a fan of Niniola over the years, you’ll be aware she has literally 500 wigs that she changes every single time. Over the years, Nini who is still enjoying the success of her hit track with legendary singer, Femi Kuti “Fantasy” has always complimented her style with colorful wigs and outfits.

However, in a new Instagram post shared a few minutes ago, the singer donned in a simple African print showing off her sexy figure uncovered her new look. She went completely bald and fans immediately took to her comment section to compliment her.

