Nine passengers burnt, 10 others injured as bus goes up in flame

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A total of nine passengers, including two children, have lost their lives while six others suffered various degree of injuries when a bus conveying them went up in flame on Sagamu – Ore expressway.

The fire outbreak involving a Toyota Hiace commercial bus on the fleet of De – Modern Transport Company was carrying 19 passengers when it caught fire at the Ijebu – Ife (Ogun State) corridor of the Sagamu – Ore expressway.

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the State Fire Service(SFS) battled to contain the raging fire and rescue trapped victims with some of them severely burnt.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the incident said 10 people, comprising six male adults and four female adults were pulled out from the burning bus while four others still rescued from the inferno sustained seriously injures with some suffering first degree burnt.

Oladele said that the injured were rescued to the Ro’ona Hospital Ijebu Ode, adding that the I’ll – fated bus was coming from the East.

Oladele said: “The vehicle was coming from the East going to Lagos and was conveying the passengers with some chemical products identified to be inflammable products

“Further investigating by the FRSC Crash Investigator revealed that the vehicle while on transit suffered malfunctioning and had to stop intermittently several times to repair the faulty fuel pump and fuel tank which they kept managing by tying ropes to support the malfunctioned fuel tank with the connecting fuel tank.

“The driver hoped it could be managed to take them to Lagos, suddenly it spark, fire erupted and engulfed the vehicle.

“The faulty Fuel Tank at some point in the journey detached partially from the vehicle while on motion. The tank was haphazardly fixed and at some point during the trip made contacts with the road surface causing intermittent sparks .

“The unidentified flammable substances conveyed in the Bus assisted to intensify the inferno.

After the fire was extinguished by the Nigeria Fire Service, a total of 09 people (07Adults & 02 Children) were confirmed dead.

“The FRSC Sector Commander Ogun State Command Clement Oladele has commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate incident and requested their relatives to contact the FRSC Unit Command at Ijebu Ode for details of the crash

“Oladele has again advised motorists to adhere strictly with the 1947 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR) to prevent this type of avoidable crash.”

