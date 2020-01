As Revealed by the popular blogger, Stella Dimo Korkokus, Nina Ivy will be getting married in February 2020.

Nina seemed she wanted it to be a surprise to all her fans, but blogger Stella had to let the cat out of the bag.

She wrote;

“SDK Blog exclusive News from Wednesday January 15.2020. @nina_ivy_ is a February bride. Congrats to her and the man who stole her heart away. Sorry if I burst your bubble babe. News is news and I am still trying to get a photo of you both. Abi you go give me? Lol”

