NiMet Predicts Cloudiness, Thunderstorm Sunday To Tuesday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorm across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet`s weather output released on Saturday in Abuja said thunderstorms are currently observed over Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jos, Minna and Abuja.

According to it, reports of thunderstorms activities are anticipated over the southern parts of the country.

“ For Sunday, early morning thunderstorms are expected over Yelwa, Sokoto and Gusau leaving other places in the northern region to be in cloudy skies during the morning hours.

“ In the afternoon and evening period, thunderstorms are anticipated over the Southern Sokoto, Gusau, Southern Borno, Kano and Katsina while the other places in the north should have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine.

“Cloudiness is anticipated over the central cities in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Ilorin, Mambilla Plateau, Kogi and Makurdi during the afternoon/evening period, “ it said.

It predicted the southern regions to be cloudy with a few thunderstorms over parts of Calabar, Yenegoa and Port Harcourt in the morning hours.

The agency envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over the inland while coastal cities are better during the afternoon/evening period.

“For Monday, Cloudiness is anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period over the north with possibilities of early morning thunderstorms over parts Yelwa.

“ Cloudy morning is expected over the central cities with possibilities of a few thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Minna Lafia, Mambilla Plateau and Jalingo.

“ Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are anticipated over Bida, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos, Mambilla Plateau and Makurdi, “ it said.

NiMet forecast cloudy skies over the inland and coastal cities of the south in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Benin, Warri and Yenagoa.

It further forecast thunderstorms over most parts of inland and coastal cities during the afternoon/evening period.

“For Tuesday, increased cloudiness should prevail over the northern region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Potiskum, Bauchi and Gombe during the afternoon/evening period.

“Patches of clouds should prevail over the central region in the morning hours with possibilities of thunderstorms over the high ground areas of Abuja, Jos, Bida, Jalingo and Ilorin during the afternoon/evening period.

“Inland cities of south should be mostly cloudy in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over the region in afternoon/evening hours.

“Coastal belts should be predominantly under the influence of thunderstorms within forecast period,“ it said.

Source:- NAN

