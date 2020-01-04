The power supply has dropped from 3,993.65 megawatts, MW, to 3,608 MW, indicating a drop of 385.65 MW, because of many challenges, including inadequate gas, poor transmission infrastructure and limited distribution facilities.

In its latest report obtained by Vanguard from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stated: “On January 2, 2020, average energy sent out was 3,608 MW/Hour (down by 385.65 MW from the previous day). 2,026.5 MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.”

It added: “60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 2,417.1 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The power sector lost an estimated N2, 162,000,000 (Two Billion One Hundred and Sixty-Two Million Naira) on January 2, 2020, due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.”

An investigation by Vanguard showed that the development has compelled the Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to embark on loading nationwide.

The post Nigeria’s Power Supply Drops By 385.65 Megawatts appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...