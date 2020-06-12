Nigeria’s COVID-19 Spread Worsens As NCDC Records 600-Plus New Cases For Two Consecutive Days

A graphic published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on June 12, 2020, showing the nation’s COVID-19 statistics.

Nigeria on Friday reported 627 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the nation’s total infections past the 15,000 mark.

Earlier on Friday, Lagos announced it has discharged 90 COVID-19 patients after they fully recovered.

But there are concerns that the virus spread is getting worse across the country as the country reported 600-plus new cases for two consecutive days, a first.

The country is currently in the second phase of easing its lockdown restrictions, with worship centres expected to restart in more states.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country has now confirmed at least 15,181 cases of the novel coronavirus with 399 deaths and 4,891 recovered patients.

Again, Lagos led the state ranking with 229 new cases. Abuja trailed behind, reporting 65 new infections.

Other states with new infections include Abia (54), Borno (42), Oyo (35), Rivers (28), Rivers (28), Edo (28), Gombe (27), Ogun (21), Plateau (18), Delta (18), Bauchi (10), Kaduna (10), Benue (9), Ondo (8), Kwara (6), Nasarawa (4), Enugu (4), Sokoto (3), Niger (3), Kebbi (3), Yobe (1), and Kano (1).

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 422,851 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Friday.

At least 7,569,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,384,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, 5,007 new deaths and 131,826 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the newest deaths were Brazil with 1,239 followed by the United States with 856, and Mexico with 587.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 114,065 deaths from 2,031,173 cases. At least 540,292 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 41,481 deaths from 292,950 cases, Brazil with 40,919 deaths from 802,828 infections, Italy with 34,223 deaths from 236,305 cases, and France with 29,374 deaths from 193,090 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 61, Spain 58, Italy 57, and Sweden 48.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,064 infections with 78,365 recoveries.

Europe overall has 186,843 deaths from 2,363,480 cases, the United States and Canada have 122,159 deaths from 2,129,067 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 74,618 deaths from 1,528,388 cases, Asia 21,852 deaths from 786,631 cases, the Middle East 11,309 deaths from 534,020 cases, Africa 5,939 deaths from 219,599 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,676 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

