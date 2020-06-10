Nigerians Pay An Emotional Tribute To Late Super Eagles Coach Who Died On This Day 4 Years Ago

Nigerians on Twitter pay an emotional tribute to late Super Eagles coach Shaibu Amodu who died on this day four years agoat the age of 58.

Amodu’s death comes three days after that of late Stephen Keshi, also a former coach of Nigeria’s senior national team.

Keshi assisted Amodu at the 2002 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

Amodu managed the senior team at different times, the first being after the exit of Clemens Westerhof in 1994.

When Keshi was sacked in July 2015, Amodu took over until Sunday Oliseh was appointed.

The NFF penned their tribute on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Here are some Nigerians reaction on social media after Nigeria Football Federation share a photo of the late coach with an emotional message.

