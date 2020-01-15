Nigerians must avoid what led to civil war, says Buhari

By Bolaji Ogundele

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday warned fellow Nigerians to avoid the mistakes that caused Civil (Biafran) War.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja commemorating the 50th year of the end of the 30-month Civil War, the President noted that the war served as a warning against pursuing divisive and sectarian agendas by various groups in the country.

In the statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted that though the war produced neither a victor nor a vanquished, rejecting similar actions that led to it would ensure that the lives lost are not in vain.

He decried a situation where some sectional leaders have committed themselves to preaching divisive messages capable of repeating the mistakes of the past.

“As the nation commentates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated.

“The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognise them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide. We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

“There were no victors in this war. Yet, in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

