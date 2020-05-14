Nigerians commend Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, for humanitarian aid

Nigerian fans have commended a popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, for her humanitarian aid to patients.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dikeh in conjunction with her foundation disbursed food items in Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital in Abuja.

The fans, who appreciated the actress for her kind gesture, took to her Instagram page @tontolet to hail and prayed for her for helping others in this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

According to them, this is not the first time she is doing such, so with that, they commended her good deed.

Below are their comments:

@flora.esther said” May the almighty God bless u as it is in the bible, a give never lacks may u never lack in jesus name amen”.

Some of the fans described in different ways including “she is a nice person “.

Meanwhile, Dikeh had earlier stated in her Instagram page that she and her foundation visited hospitals with relief packages.

She said that especially for hospitals that confined sick children and their families, adding that such package would be as a piece of token to them, to assist them in the face of this horrendous COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, “In times like this, the parents of ill kids should be encouraged, because their task is one that tells of valor.

“They deserve every form of support, because they have proven their nobility through countless sleepless night by their sick children’s bed side praying, crying and most times loosing their self and finance.

“This relief package is limited to Sick children in different hospitals and different states; it extends to security officials that put their lives at risk to ensure that the lockdown is effective.

“The Tonto Dikeh Foundation is dedicated in doing anything possible to provide support for the fight against this pandemic,” she wrote.

Some food items like crates of eggs, rice, bread and other edible foods were distributed to people including women that just gave birth as they came on to receive these gifts on behalf of their kids.

The actress also used the opportunity to appreciate the doctors, nurses and caretakers for their good work.

“To you the amazing doctors, nurses and caretakers working tirelessly to achieve a better Nigeria.

“The Tonto Dikeh Foundation successfully distributed items to every Child in the Gwagwalada teaching hospital.

“Although we could not go into the emergency ward, but these beautiful matrons and nurses will be helping dispatch our items to the EMERGENCY WARD AND THE CONVID- 19 isolation centre…

“Thanks to the Management and Staff of the Gwagalada Teaching Hospital, thanks to @aishachildrenfoundation.

“We would like to say Thank you for receiving us and allowing us be a blessing to the Children and various families @t_d_foundation.

“To My Team, I say A BIG THANK YOU. You have been Amazing, Our reward isn’t in heaven Alone..it’s here on Earth, God bless you all for letting God use you to fuel his Love..,” she said.

(NAN)

