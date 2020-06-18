Nigerians Call For Cancellation Of D’Banj’s Endorsements Over Rape Allegations

Nigerians are livid about D’Banj’s recent rape allegations and have started to call out companies he is affiliated with.

Shortly after Seyitan tweeted that she was moving on from the case and even went ahead to promote the singer’s forthcoming track on her page, Nigerians came to the conclusion that the singer might have had something to do with it. They are disappointed that the Koko master who constantly speaks against rape would do such a thing.

Some Twitter users vowed to have him “Cancelled” took out their time to call out companies he is affiliated with to inform them of his evil deeds.

These are Dbanj’s endorsements as seen on his wiki page. I’m not sure which ones are still valid, but these are the people we should email. pic.twitter.com/fqL5ELQKZJ — Apologies, wrong Chioma (@GarriCake) June 18, 2020

@heritagebankplc what are you gonna do about your recent endorsement deal with Dbanj in light of this case ? So you still want to be associated with someone who bullies victims of sexual assault into silence ? — ebele. (@ebelee_) June 18, 2020

Can someone make the list of Dbanj’s endorsement and their social media handle available please…Let’s do the lord’s work on seyitan’s behalf. — BOYS2MEN (@ajibade_adedapo) June 18, 2020

Funke akindele lost endorsements for flaunting lockdown while dbanj is harassing his victims and being an unapologetic rapist this is Nigeria — stig (@stig1122) June 18, 2020

@heritagebankplc in particular. This is the time to show you truly value people by putting all endorsement deals on hold.

Until @iamdbanj is found innocent of all stated above INCLUDING and ESPECIALLY the rape of Seyitan, it is your responsibility to stand against violence. — Aya Amazon link in bio ? (@Okornore) June 18, 2020

of his ongoing actions is really necessary. He is only doing this because he can and he must be made a scapegoat to deter all abusers of women from thinking that show of force and intimidation will silence us. We must hit him were it hurts @heritagebankplc if you continue with — Isioma Idigbe (@IsiomaIdigbe) June 18, 2020

