‘Nigerian youth are brilliant and carry great potentials’

Media entrepreneur, Caroline Moore recently shared her takeaways from the first ever ‘Why I Am Alive Campaign’ held in Lagos, the Obasanjo connection and more. Gboyega Alaka reports.

The ‘Why I’m Alive’ campaign brought together a wide variety of people. What is the idea behind it?

We believe that as the name implies, it will be a wake-up call to all, a question to every living being. The name itself does the campaign for itself, resounding the message into the subconscious of all causing that paradigm shift. I wanted the name to be international, each event we do will reveal the reason of life.

And then you tagged it “The Nigerian Story.” What do you hope to achieve by that?

At Eureka Productions, the creators of the campaign, we believe in the power of storytelling as one of the strongest tools of transformation and empowerment. Where is the best place to start the transformation? Right here in Nigeria through the power of storytelling, the people form the nation. So as Nigerians gather to tell their stories of Nigeria from way past till date, the Nigerian story is been told…. The question is ‘What part do we want to tell?’

Getting Olurotimi Badero, the Cardio-Nephrologist and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to speak to the youths was also a big plus. What inspired the choice of these two?

First we looked for who is best that has lived through all phases of Nigeria over the past 59 years that can best stand in the gap to represent Nigeria and can tell the Nigerian story and no other fit in than one of the most influential senior citizen in Nigeria – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR. We also wanted this project to impact Nigerians everywhere in the world to help change this narrative, and so we sort out the best person who could stand in the gap to inspire Nigerians home and abroad and Dr Olurotimi Badero did a perfect job of it/ honored the invitation.

We believe if we look into the past, present stories of iconic Nigerians, solutions will arise. We were intentional about focus on the position. This is because whatever you focus on will multiply. We also called it a party because we planned to celebrate. People don’t forget how you make them feel; so we created an atmosphere that will ensure the celebration is not easily forgotten.

The beautiful thing is he also had some stories he wanted to share and felt the project was a worthy platform to him as keynote speaker as he printed his keynote speech as a book and distributed to all.

You seem to have a strong belief in the Nigerian youth – even though some of our leaders have in the recent past passed votes of no confidence on them. Why?

Like I included earlier, it all depends on what we choose to focus on and I choose to focus on the positive. I have met a lot of Nigerian youths full of skills and potentials, I have seen them excel in Nigeria and abroad; and as any other living being from anywhere else, Nigerian youth are brilliant and carry great potential and a good number of them are doing amazingly well for themselves.

Former President Obasanjo raised very poignant questions, with his analysis of the Nigerian debt situation. What’s your take from his message?

That you have to be cooked to “blow” as they call it. There is something inside of every individual if you search deep and don’t give up on yourself.

What’s your message to the youth vis-à-vis this precarious debt situation?

At the end what will count are ideas, stories and potentials. So to save ourselves and this nation, we should tap into what is on the inside and make use of every opportunity the best way.

In different countries, we hear of young Nigerians doing extremely well as well as in Nigeria. Some Nigerians have even come to Nigeria from abroad to follow their dreams – like some of the ex-Big Brother Naija housemates and some of our artists. I believe with the right mindset and right support system, the potential of the Nigerian youth is limitless.

Having Pastor Ighodalo as chairman of the campaign is another strong one for you. Tell us about it.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is a man that wears many hats, and I honestly didn’t have an idea how many until I started working with him on this project. The beautiful thing about him becoming chairman, advisory board is it took Pastor Ituah less than 15 minutes to understand all that the initiative stands for when we went to invite him on board. We have always known his passion for humanity and commitment to empower young people. He fit in well and accepted to come on board, and it was a great choice.

He stands for all we stand for and his wealth of experience is a great plus to us, as well as his good works done and known to the people. His endorsement of the ‘Why I Am Alive Initiative’ is automatic endorsement. It’s an honour to have him on board and have his full support on all we do with the ‘Why I Am Alive’ Initiative.

What next for ‘Why I’M Alive Campaign?

The WIAAC is here to stay. Next up is the Why I Am Alive Masterclass.’ Last year, we had David Meltzer, American entrepreneur and business coach. This year, in June, we will have the 2nd edition of the Masterclass. I won’t disclose who is coming yet but I’m sure Nigerians will be glad about it.

There is our TV show soon to premier as well as the production of the Why I Am Alive films. These are the productions that will come out in cause of the project, as we visit the schools, the markets and empower the people

There were talks about raising $1million towards the end of the event; to what use do you hope to put this fund?

At the event we shared Why I Am Alive Campaign 2020 Initiative and it was broken down on how it will help to facilitate the 2020 initiative which includes: The secondary school outreaches, the universities, the market women and men empowerment, the WIAAC Masterclass, the Making of the ‘Why I Am Alive’ film.

Not many people know who Caroline More is. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Caroline Moore is a media entrepreneur deeply passionate about creating fabulous content in terms of TV/Radio shows, films/drama and media events, with the intentions that all our content created changes lives and inspire and empower many to live their dreams and fulfill purpose, saving many from poverty, penury and suffering. I am also a producer, presenter, voice over artist and actress.

Some of our projects include: The Impact, Just Girls and our great online TV show Eureka Moments. There is also Date Night with Tara Durotoye, ‘The Why I Am Alive Masterclass’ and this amazing just concluded event The Why I Am Alive Campaign Nigerian.

