Nigerian Woman Sent Home From Work In US For Wearing Hijab (Photo)

A Nigerian woman by name, Folake Adebola, working in the US, was recently sent home from work by her manager, for putting on hijab, a dress worn by Muslim women.

She took to Twitter to express her pain.

The Nigerian Adebola, better known as Stefanae Coleman, walked into her workplace ‘Chicken Express’, in Texas, wearing her hijab when the company’s manager asked her to remove it for violating the organisation’s “dress code.”

According to her, she had in August converted to Muslim and she notified the company of her new found faith and her plans to wear hijab, before she resumed work in October.

“Lemme say this I converted in August. I didn’t start working there till October in the hand book they say they have “equal opportunity for every religion “ so yes I felt comfortable working there. I told my manager that I am Muslim and that I was waiting on my hijabs to come in,” she wrote on Twitter.

I converted to Islam not too long ago and I started wearing my hijab, I went to work today and was kicked out because my hijab was not apart the “ dress code” apparently and I wasn’t allowed to wear it. Don’t come to the chicken express in Fort Worth!!

In the video she shared, the manager of the company was seen informing her she could not wear the hijab as she must follow what is in the Chicken Express employee handbook which says only the uniform are to be worn. He insisted;

“Your job is your job. Your job has nothing to do with religion. The job requires a specific uniform. (The hijab) is not a part of the uniform; you as a paid employee cannot wear it,” he said

