Nigerian Traders Shops Closed In Ghana As They Cry Out

Nigerian Traders Cry For Gov’t Help Over Closure Of Shops

The Nigeria Union Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG) is asking the Government to come clear on its plans concerning the closure of shops operated by its members.

About a month after the closure of the shops, the association is worried about the situation it claimed had brought untoward hardships on NUTAG members.

In a Citi News interview the General Secretary of the association, Comrade Everystus Nwankwor, said he government must make known its line of action regarding their issue so they can be advised.

“We do not have much to say about this other than opening the shops. It is like Ghanaians are disallowing Nigerians to trade. They should be bold enough. They are speaking in parables. They should come out and say that for the next month, we do not need Nigerians to trade but not use the word foreigners because that is deceptive. We know Togoleses, Burkinabes and Nigeriens who are doing business in Ghana and nobody touches them.”

NUTAG has also called on GUTA to come to the aid of its indigenous employees who have also been unemployed since the closure of its shops.

The two associations have been having running battles over the local retail space as the Ghanaian traders push for the enforcement of Ghana’s laws that prohibit foreigners from engaging in retail trade.

Hundreds of shops owned by Nigerians have been locked up in a move by GUTA to clamp down on foreigners engaged in retail business against Ghanaian laws.

Local retailers in parts of Accra and Kumasi have in recent times locked up the foreign-owned shops, preventing foreigners from going about their business.

NUTAG appeals to Akufo-Addo to ‘call GUTA to order’

The leadership NUTAG has also asked its members at the Tip-Toe Lane to remain calm as discussions continue to have their shops reopened.

All efforts according to them are being made to engage their Ghanaian counterparts to find a lasting solution to the current impasse.

It appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately intervene in its ongoing brawl with the GUTA.

NUTAG said it has endured enough of what it describes as the consistent harassment of its members since 2007.

According to the Association, President Akufo-Addo must intervene for a re-look at the laws GUTA takes advantage of to harass them.

