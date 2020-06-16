Nigerian Striker Speaks On Near-Death Experience

The Football fraternity can now heave a sigh of relief after FC Mainz Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi calmed frayed nerves of his teeming fans and declared self-safe and sound after Sunday’s head injury.

Following a clash of heads with Augsburg’s Nigeria-eligible center back Felix Uduokhai in an aerial battle, Awoniyi looked almost unconscious as he landed awkwardly on his neck.

Referee Marco Fritz immediately reacted and ensured that the towering striker did not swallow his tongue before calling the doctors for help.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He was later stretched off in the 23rd minutes and rushed to hospital where he is currently under close supervision.

In an exclusive chat with Kicker this morning, Awoniyi who was playing his fourth consecutive game for Mainz said he is responding well to treatment.

Taiwo Awoniyi is back on his feet

“The last thing I can remember from this scene was how I hit the ball with my head, then I passed out.

“It was difficult at first to regain consciousness and really wake up. It also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now. ” He told Kicker on Monday.

The 22 years old striker is in the good book of Mainz backroom staff following his work rate and he is being considered for an extension at the club.

Mainz took to it’s Twitter handle to provide an update on Awoniyi’s injury: “Our striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a concussion in his collision with Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai and is spending the night in hospital as a precautionary measure.”

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

