Nigerian Star Helpless As Bundesliga Side Suffer Heavy Defeat

Paderborn left back Jamilu Collins was helpless as his side suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Werder Bremen during the Bundesliga match-day 31 inside the Benteler-Arena.

The relegation threatened side was rock bottom heading into the fixture and needed a victory to push their fight for survival but their fellow relegation strugglers had other ideas. The visitors were awarded a penalty and it was missed by Milot Rashica but former Everton star Davy Klaassen was on hand to score from the rebound.

Yuya Osako made it 2-0 with a simple finish before Klaassen completed his brace for a first half rout. The home side struggled to get a grip of the game and picked up six yellow cards in the process but it was the away side that made it 4-0 via Maximilian Eggestein.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a consolation goal for Paderborn but Werder Bremen restored their four-goal lead with a late strike from Niclas Fuellkrug to make it 5-1. Paderborn are now winless in their last 12 matches across all competitions with their last victory against Freiburg on January 25.

Werder Bremen are currently placed 17th on the Bundesliga log with 28points while Paderborn sit bottom with only 20 points.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

