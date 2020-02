The Senator representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District of Plateau State and former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan has died in a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

According to NewTelegraph, the news was confirmed by the media aide of the lawmaker and his former Press Secretary when he was Deputy Governor, Mr Wulime Goyit on Monday morning in Jos.

Senator Longjan was elected in 2019 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

