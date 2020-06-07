Nigerian Rapper, Zoro Reacts As Lady Calls Him Out For Raping Her In 2015

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zoro has reacted to the rape allegations leveled against him.

The rapper was the latest artiste to be accused of rape in the past few weeks after that of Tina shattered the internet. A young lady with the Instagram handle, @mystic_sweetness had taken to her Instagram page to accuse the rapper of forcefully having sex with her back in 2015. According to her while visiting a fired he was squatting with, Zoro had his way with her after struggling for over 3o minutes. The lady came out with her story because she said she was tired of the emotional trauma he put her through.

However, in a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page the rapper denied raping the young lady. According to him, he wonders why the said young lady is trying to accuse him falsely and what she hopes to gain from the allegations. He added that he has decided to take legal action against this and is willing to prove legal support to her to make sure there is no thought of suppression or intimidation. Zoro also revealed that his team reached out to her but she labeled it as suppression and trying to shut her up.

“Rape is such a nasty act, that I will never ever take partake in it or be involved with anybody that rapes, I even find it difficult to say the word. I feel really terrible that someone has accused me of the act. I do not know exactly why she is doing what she is doing. I forgive and I pray God forgives her too, but because this will also hurt people that look up to me, the family brands I work with and fans, I have decided to take legal actions to address this.

I am willing as well to provide legal support to Yachit too so she has proper representation and to make sure there’s no thought of suppression or intimidation. My team also tried to contact her to understand exactly what her problems are but she labeled it suppression and trying to shut her up which is also false, this one weak me meyne but God Dey. To make it clear, I did not rape Yachit. I’m putting this out ahead of my legal team’s statement. Stay careful out there guys

Nigerian Rapper, Zoro Reacts As Lady Calls Him Out For Raping Her In 2015

