Nigerian Presidency Warns Governors That May Face Trials After Their Tenures

Governors who are fond of hijacking funds meant for local government of their states have been warned by the Nigerian Presidency.

The office of the Attorney-General was asked by the president to actively monitor these Governors.

Ita Enang, senior special assistant to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta affairs, said such Government would be prosecuted after their tenure.

The warning was issued on Wednesday, January 15. It was made known that by the time the tenure of these Governors expires, their immunity would have expired.

Ita Etang, while issuing the warning urged the accountant-general of the federation to ensure strict monitoring of funds allocated to the states are spent.

He said the rule should be adhered to as it would in rescuing government at the grassroots.

Enang’s Spokesperson, Edet Ekpenyong released a statement quoting his principal saying; “Let the Governors know that they would be made to stand trial in accordance with the extent law when their immunity is eventually lifted”

He added that many local government headquarters have been taken over by weeds with healthcare systems at the grassroots not functioning with workers earning salaries for work not-done.

