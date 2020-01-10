Nigerian Police Reacts After Its Officers Were Caught Using POS Machine To Extort Motorists

The Nigerian Police Force said it has began investigation to unravel the authenticity of the video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Nigerian Police Force on Friday. The statement added that the Inspector General of Police condemned all acts of corruption and committed to ensuring any officer found guilty face the wrath of the law.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Police Force has commenced investigations to unravel the authenticity of the video, location of incident and identity of persons captured in the viral video where some persons in Police uniform were captured, allegedly with POS machine and demanding ATM card from a member of the public.”“

The IGP condemns all acts of corruption by Public Servants, particularly Police officers and is committed to bringing to book any officer found wanting in this regard.”The police, however, urged members of the public to send relevant information that could assist Police investigators topressforabuja@police.gov.ng or kindly DM @policeNG.”

