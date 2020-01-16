Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Belgium

A 55-year-old Nigerian man identified as Olushola Bola Omotosho Dare, was stabbed to death at his money office in Bisschopstraat, Antwerp North in Belgium on Wednesday January 15.

The Nigerian man who ran the Western Union agency in the neighborhood for years, was treated on the spot after being found to have several knife wounds when emergency services arrived the scene of the incident by 10.30 a.m.

Olushola however died from injuries he sustained from the incident. It was further gathered that investigation into the murder incident is now being carried out by the murder.

According to various sources, it is about the store’s Nigerian manager, the 55-year-old Olushola Bola Omotosho Dare. The man, known as Bola, is described as ‘very loved’. He leaves behind a wife and several children. There is no trace of the perpetrator for the time being.

The prosecutor’s office has provisionally qualified the facts as robbery. In view of the circumstances and location, but emphasizes on Wednesday afternoon that it is not yet clear whether something has indeed been captured.

The federal judicial police are in charge of the investigation and will, among other things, view camera images to gain more clarity about what exactly happened.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

