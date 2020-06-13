Nigerian Man Impersonating Mike Ezuruonye Is Exposed During Phone Call With American Woman

A man who goes about impersonating Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye has been exposed after an American woman he tried to scam recorded the video call.

Mike Ezuruonye shared a video of the call and called on the Nigerian police, EFCC, FBI, and Interpol to go after the man.

In the video, the woman is seen telling the Nigerian man that she has divorced her husband and she will give him some money from her divorce settlement.

However, she made it clear to him that she’s aware that the Mike Ezuruonye profile he’s using isn’t his.

She asked him to promise that he will close down the fake profiles of Mike Ezuruonye and put up his real profile. She also made him promise that he will stop going after women for money.

She said if he does, she’ll send him money from her divorce settlement and a picture of her divorce papers by Monday.

Mike said this is just one out of multiple impostors. He added that their actions have caused him embarrassment.

Sharing the video, Mike wrote: “Bringing to ATTENTION another FAKE VIDEO used by IMPOSTORS to SCAM women with my IMAGE….My voice is Taken off and the IDIOT calls out someone named KEISHA with his OwN VOICE!!!! PLS next time any SUPPOSED,ACTOR,CELEB or ENTERTAINER calls you on video via IMO ,VIBER,WHATSAPP apps ,Tell the Image to TOUCH His EAR or Any other BODY PART OR MOVE AROUND

,IT would never happen Cos it’s PRE-RECORDED and just the impostors voice REAL TIME

“THIS HAS CAUSED ME ENDLESS EMBARRASSMENT AS I HAVED PETITIONED THE EFCC and INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE also the BRITISH POLICE

SOME CAUGHT HAVE BEEN JAILED as THERE WOULD BE NO MERCY FOR THIS CRIME as it even GOES BEYOND ME!!!!! BEWARE of IMPOSTORS.”

He added: ” I HAVE HAD ENOUGH. Now IDENTITY REVEALED.”

Below is a video of the call between the Nigerian fraudster and the American woman.

