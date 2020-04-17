Nigerian Man Enjoys Frog Meat With Rice In Uyo (Photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Baptist Amah from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has shared photos of the frogs he killed and used for stew. He took to Facebook on Thursday, to share photos of the meal.

According to Amah, who rears all sorts of animals, Frog meat “cures impotence in men”. Lol Read his post and see more photos below: “Good Evening FriendsA N O T H E R P R I M I T I V E P O S TToday I decided to come up with something specialThis is a Poached Frog.

I caught it from my Poached Frog Pond. This particular specie is edible .Our Great Grand Fathers ate this and nothing happened to them rather they lived long………!So friends do come around to have a taste of this meat.

I promise you wont regret eating it.Please come and join me Poached Frog meat with Rice and Stew10 IMPORTANT OF POACHED FROG MEAT(NTIKUN)1)Treating Impotence in men2)Overcoming Heart Damage3)Overcoming stroke damage4)Good for diabetes patients5)Animal protein sources6)overcoming cancer7)Heal injuries quickly8)Prevent Bronchitis9)prevent Asthma10)As Antibiotic# LifeofAPrimitiveMan# watersidechef# ikotabasiboy”

