Nigerian Man Condemns DNA Test; Says Every Child Born By A Wife In Igbo Culture Automatically Belongs To The Husband

A Facebook user has condemned men who carry out DNA tests to ascertain their child’s paternity.

Hugo Abuudo said DNA/paternity tests are destroying marriages and asked men to stop “contesting” the paternity of the children born by their wives.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He Wrote:

“In Igbo custom and culture, every child born by a wife in a marriage automatically belongs to her husband.

There is no contesting it.

DNA/ paternity test is out to destroy the marriage institution as we know it.

Most of our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers were not actually the biological children of their fathers.

So sometimes I ask, what do you want to do with a paternity test when your own paternity is in doubt?”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

