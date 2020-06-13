Nigerian Lady Who Has Bilateral Breast Abscess After Plastic Surgery Allegedly Performed By Dr Anu Cries Out (Videos)

A Nigerian lady who identified herself simply as “Vick” has cried out in a viral video following the challenges she’s been facing after a breast surgery controversial Nigerian doctor, Dr Anu Fella allegedly performed on her.

Vick said her she suffered complications shortly after the surgery she paid N1.6m for. After making a complaint of having a “reddish sign” on her left breast, the plastic surgery patient said she was placed on an injection which continued for 4 weeks.

However after this it was found that she had abscess in both of her breasts, which was drained off. This kept reoccurring and the lady who complained of spending all she had on the surgical process, said she is currently at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where doctors will also drain off the abscess in her breasts.

