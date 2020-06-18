Nigerian Lady Who Accused Dbanj Of Rape Reportedly Detained By Police

The Nigerian lady Seyitan who accused singer Dbanj of rape has reportedly been detained at a the Sodipo Police station, Ikeja.

According to journalist, Kiki Mordi, Seyitan was arrested yesterday and has been denied any legal representation since her arrest.

Her family members are also denied access to her, the report said.



Kiki Mordi Wrote:



“Seyitan accused D’Banj a couple of weeks before this article of sexual assault. Yesterday at about noon, Seyitan was and is still detained in Sodipo Ikeja and hasn’t been granted access to friends, family or a lawyer.

I have reason to believe his deal has been delayed (which is the right thing to do) and this has led to D’Banj and his team coming after everyone including his ex-manager who corroborated Seyitan’s story.

I spoke to her lawyers and they also have reason to believe she’s being coerced to recant her accusations but with no one having access to her it’s difficult to ascertain! They have applied for bail and our fingers are crossed.

I maintain that there is NO reason she has been held for that long in a police cell. She is not the first woman who has ended up in jail for telling their abuse story in the past couple of weeks”!



Dbanj, through his lawyers had given Seyitan 48 hours to apologize to the singer and pay a whopping sum of N100 million

