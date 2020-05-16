Nigerian Immigration Service Suspends Redeployment Of Female Officers Who Participated In Falz’s “Bop Daddy” Challenge

The Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, has suspended the redeployment of five female officers who participated in Falz’ “BopDaddy” challenge.

5 female officers of the service were punished by the service for participating in the popular challenge. They were to be transferred to different northern states ravaged by insurgency and expenses for their relocation will be on them. It was also stated that the relocation must be done in 7 days.

Falz also wrote to the Immigration service over the suspension of the ladies appealing for a reconsideration of the redeployment. Nigerians also took to social media to slam the agency for making such a heartless decision. However, in a series of tweets, the NIS said the Comptroller General of the agency, Muhammad Babandede, has decided to suspend the deployment after his attention was drawn to the matter.

“The attention of the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some formations across the country.

It is important to note that staff deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organisation such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.

We have high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations. The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier posting order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

