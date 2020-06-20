Nigerian Goalkeeper Joins European Club From Right2Win Football Academy In Umuahia

Nigerian goalkeeper Enyeribe Kelvin Ikenna has joined European club Moldova Division 1 side FC Balti on a two-year deal from Right2Win Football Academy in Umuahia.

The 19-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal after the two sides completed the negotiation process.

The development was communicated to the public via the social media handles of the club immediately the exciting, ball playing and reliable shot-stopper signed the dotted lines with the Moldova Division 1 club.

He will feature for FC Balti in all their competitions in the next two years as stipulated in the contract.

President of Right2Win Football Academy Engineer Kelechi Orji Nnorom expressed happiness and advised the goalkeeper to be of good conduct and also portray the good image of the club at his new abode.

He said “We are sincerely happy for the boy, we keep working hard to ensure our players gets the best in search of greener pastures and it’s an evidence that we are doing something right. Kelvin is a good boy and I believe he will be a good ambassador of Right2Win over there and will give us quality representation”.

Football Club Zaria Bălți, commonly known as Zaria Bălți is a Moldovan football club based in Bălți, currently playing in the Divizia “A”.

Between 1992 and 2014 the team was known as Olimpia Bălți before a change of ownership necessitated a change in name.

source:- fcnaija

