Nigerian Evangelist Reportedly Commits Suicide In Malaysia (Photos)

A middle-aged Nigerian man, identified as Evangelist Nwabueze Franklin Kelechi, has died in Malaysia.

The man reportedly died after allegedly plunging down from his condo at Skyvilla, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning. According to reports, the deceased was going through a rough patch in life and the frustration might have been the reason why he took such step.

His body has since been moved to the morgue by Malaysian police after his younger brother filed an official report.

Below are images from the scene of the reported suicide

