Categories
News

Nigerian Evangelist Reportedly Commits Suicide In Malaysia (Photos)

A middle-aged Nigerian man, identified as Evangelist Nwabueze Franklin Kelechi, has died in Malaysia.

The man reportedly died after allegedly plunging down from his condo at Skyvilla, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning. According to reports, the deceased was going through a rough patch in life and the frustration might have been the reason why he took such step.

His body has since been moved to the morgue by Malaysian police after his younger brother filed an official report.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Below are images from the scene of the reported suicide

Trending Now!  Footage Shows Mass Graves Being Dug In Brazil As More People Die Of Coronavirus

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!