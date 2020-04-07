Nigerian Coronavirus Patient Bites Chinese Nurse

A Nigerian coronavirus patient has been detained for allegedly attacking and biting a Chinese nurse on her face in a bid to escape from isolation.

Okonkwonwoye Chika Patrick, 47, savagely beat up the nurse, known by her surname Wang, after she stopped him from leaving his quarantine ward at a hospital in Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Shocking footage shows the nurse bursting into tears as her swollen face is covered with bruises and lacerations.

Local police said the detained patient is receiving treatment under quarantine with police supervision. He will be prosecuted accordingly to Chinese laws after recovery.

Mr Okonkwonwoye had been treated at the Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital since March 23.

He tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Guangzhou city of southern China from abroad on March 20.

When Ms Wang asked Mr Okonkwonwoye to take a blood test on April 1, the patient ignored her and attempted to walk out of his quarantine ward.

The Chinese nurse was pushed to the ground and bitten on the face when she tried to stop the Nigerian citizen from leaving, according to a police statement.

Ms Wang is said to have suffered multiple injuries to her face, neck and waist.

Mr Okonkwonwoye is receiving anti-virus treatment under supervised isolation by the police.

The Guangzhou police said they have been investigating the incident and will ‘immediately carry out prosecution once the treatment is finished.’

‘At the moment, the patient still tests positive,’ the police statement read. ‘The hospital has strengthened its security measures in the internal isolation zone.

Source:- Daily Mail

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

